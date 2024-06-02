close global

Mercedes to Ferrari? Wolff delivers verdict on NUMEROUS key figures departing

Toto Wolff has addressed the mass exodus of key figures from the Mercedes F1 team amid their current struggles.

Lewis Hamilton dealt the first blow to the team, when he announced he would be leaving to join Ferrari for 2025.

It was followed by key technical figures including Loic Serra and Jerome d’Ambrosio. will oin the seven-time world champion at the Scuderia following their departure from Mercedes.

Serra will become the head of chassis performance engineering, while D'Ambrosio will become deputy team principal, and head Ferrari’s young driver academy.

Lewis Hamilton will move to Ferrari in 2025
Loic Serra and Jerome d'Ambrosio move with Hamilton to Ferrari

What next for Mercedes after Hamilton exit?

Mercedes have also lost their chief aerodynamicist Gioacchino Vino, although it is unknown whether he will join his former colleagues at Ferrari.

Morale has been low at Mercedes thus far in the 2024 season, falling behind rivals McLaren and Ferrari who have a win apiece.

Lewis Hamilton has frequently bemoaned the pace of his Mercedes, failing to gain a podium this season and has not had a race win since 2021.

Despite these high profile defections, Toto Wolff remained confident that the team will be fine and described them as being on an ‘upwards trajectory’.

“We're in a really good spot because we've had eight consecutive championships and then it started to deteriorate and part of that is also human component,” Wolff said to Sky Sports after FP3 in Imola.

Toto Wolff responds to Mercedes defections

“And I think how it's shaping up now some wanted to go some we had to [let] go.

WIn the same time we're getting fresh joiners, and all of that with the leadership of James [Allison] who does that so well and is such an inspiration for the team that I feel we're in a really upward trajectory with the motivation, the energy, the competence presumably.”

