Ricciardo 'unfollowed' by team member as RB drama continues

A key RB figure has unfollowed his colleague after drama earlier this season at the Bahrain Grand Prix.

Both Daniel Ricciardo and Yuki Tsunoda were embroiled in an intense battle with HaasKevin Magnussen for 12th place at the first race of the year.

Team orders dictated that Tsuonda let his Australian team-mate through in the fight to climb higher up the field.

The ‘Honey Badger’ was let through but failed to give the position back to his Japanese team-mate before the end of the race after failing to pass Magnussen.

It resulted in Tsunoda letting his emotions get the better of him on the cool-down lap, nearly hitting Ricciardo on his way back to the pit-lane.

The matter was discussed behind closed doors and Red Bull advisor Helmut Marko declared that the matter ‘could have been avoided’ after the race.

Yuki Tsunoda has scored all six VCARB points in 2024
Daniel Ricciardo makes his full-time F1 return in 2024

What has happened at RB?

Now there has been a development in the situation nearly one month on from when the incident occurred.

Tsunoda has decided to unfollow Ricciardo on Instagram, meaning that neither of the Visa Cash App RB team-mates do anymore.

The upcoming Japanese Grand Prix is Tsunoda’s home race – arriving just as pressure ramps up on Ricciardo to perform.

He is yet to score a point this season and his team-mate's solitary seventh place at the Australian Grand Prix is what separates VCARB from sixth and tenth place in the constructors’ standings.

One fan spotted the change on X (formerly known as Twitter), showing that Tsunoda no longer follows Ricciardo.

