Verstappen told rival team would be a 'very good alternative' amid Red Bull exit links

A former F1 driver believes Red Bull would struggle to stop Max Verstappen from leaving the team if he chooses to leave.

The three-time world champion will remain with the team until 2028, unless he decides to end his contract early to join a rival team.

READ MORE: Perez reveals impact Verstappen EXIT would have on Red Bull

Verstappen has cemented himself as one of the most successful drivers in F1 at Red Bull, achieving 56 race wins and the most in any one season with the outfit.

However, reports suggest he could be tempted to jump into the vacant seat at Mercedes, free for 2025 after Lewis Hamilton announced his move to Ferrari.

Max Verstappen celebrates Abu Dhabi GP 2023 race win

Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton

Schumacher discusses Verstappen to Mercedes

Following allegations of team principal’s Christian Horner’s ‘inappropriate behaviour, there has been instability within Red Bull, accelerating rumours that Verstappen may leave.

The champion has been tipped to join Mercedes, with team principal Toto Wolff openly complimentary of Verstappen.

Speaking for Sky Germany, Ralf Schumacher discussed the probability of Verstappen ending up at Mercedes in 2025.

He said:

"Max Verstappen speaks German, and therefore Mercedes is a very, very good alternative for him. And he would also fit in well with the team, especially his personality.

READ MORE: F1 winner believes Horner 'close to DESTROYING' team he built

Helmut Marko and Max Verstappen Monza 2023

“But it's not that far yet. And by the way: theoretically he has to first out of the contract. Helmut Marko could of course do that too, because his contract is basically linked to Max Verstappen.

“I also don't think they would stand in his way at Red Bull if he wanted to leave."

READ MORE: US F1 star signs MEGA new contract

Related