Wolff reveals Verstappen 'PRIORITY' as Mercedes seek Hamilton replacement
Wolff reveals Verstappen 'PRIORITY' as Mercedes seek Hamilton replacement
Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff has opened up on rumours surrounding three-time world champion Max Verstappen and the vacant seat at Mercedes ahead of 2025.
Wolff is in the process of trying to find a team-mate for George Russell, after Lewis Hamilton decided to ditch his Mercedes team for Ferrari and go in hunt of his so-far illusive eighth world championship title.
While the likes of Fernando Alonso, Carlos Sainz and Andrea Kimi Antonelli have been the names most tipped to be on the Austrian's mind, a pictured meeting between Wolff and Verstappen's father Jos Verstappen has sent silly season into full swing.
Verstappen's Red Bull team are currently the centre of media attention, with allegations of 'inappropriate behaviour' being levelled at their team principal Christian Horner, allegations that he vehemently denies and has been cleared of by an internal investigation.
READ MORE: Journalist claims Horner ‘messages’ leaked from anonymous email account
Verstappen's Mercedes links
Verstappen senior confirmed that he had a falling out with Horner during the Bahrain Grand Prix, once again bringing three-time world champion Verstappen's future into doubt.
Now, Wolff has spoken out about the links surrounding his team and the most sought-after driver on the F1 grid.
READ MORE: Horner makes big announcement over Red Bull future
"I think the driver will always choose the quickest car," he told Motorsport.com.
"That is fundamentally what it's all about.
"At the moment the Red Bull is the quickest car, so that will obviously be the priority."
READ MORE: FIA president Ben Sulayem INVESTIGATED over alleged F1 race 'interference'
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
Red Bull crisis meeting sparks MAJOR Verstappen development
- 2 minutes ago
Wolff reveals Verstappen 'PRIORITY' as Mercedes seek Hamilton replacement
- 47 minutes ago
F1 News Today: FIA chief dragged into INVESTIGATION chaos as Wolff reveals Hamilton replacement timeline
- 3 hours ago
Verstappen delivers BRUTAL Horner verdict as FIA make stunning 'request' - GPFans F1 Recap
- Yesterday 23:57
Ferrari stolen from ex-F1 driver FOUND after 28 years
- Yesterday 22:57
Perez a RAGING Bull after mid-race blunder
- Yesterday 21:57