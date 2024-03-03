Toto Wolff has reportedly hinted at the possibility of signing Max Verstappen from Red Bull following a meeting with the world champion's father Jos.

While Mercedes boss Wolff has sought to downplay the significance of the meeting, speculation swirls around Max being eyed as a potential successor to Lewis Hamilton, who is set for Ferrari in 2025.

Jos has apparently underlined that Max's continuation with Red Bull hinges on the resolution of issues surrounding team principal Christian Horner, who was recently accused of 'inappropriate behaviour' towards a female colleague - though Red Bull's investigation found no misconduct. Horner himself has also consistently denied the allegations.

However, the fallout continues with allegedly 'leaked' evidence, although its authenticity remains unverified.

Toto Wolff said 'everything is possible' when asked about potentially signing Max Verstappen for 2025

Jos Verstappen is reportedly furious about the ongoing controversy surrounding Red Bull boss Christian Horner

Wolff: 'Everything is possible'

This ongoing situation has raised questions about Max Verstappen's long-term loyalty to Red Bull, with suggestions that he could be tempted to join Mercedes.

However, Toto Wolff has sought to temper such speculations, emphasizing the need for caution in interpreting the developments, despite pictures emerging of a meeting with Jos Verstappen in Bahrain over the weekend.

“I have known Jos for 25 years – with ups and downs and I simply congratulated on his son’s achievement. Max is driving in a galaxy of his own," he told F1-Insider.

When asked if Verstappen could end up at Mercedes in 2025, Wolff reportedly smiled and said: "Everything is possible."

