Journalist claims Horner ‘messages’ leaked from anonymous email account

Journalist Jenna Fryer has claimed that WhatsApp messages allegedly sent by Christian Horner have been emailed to journalists, team bosses and Formula 1 bosses by an anonymous account.

Horner has recently been cleared of any wrongdoing having been subject to an internal investigation from Red Bull GmbH, after allegations of 'inappropriate behaviour' were made by a female member of staff, allegations that he vehemently denies.

The Red Bull team principal has stayed in his role throughout, and said during Bahrain Grand Prix practice that he was 'pleased' the process was over.

However, rival bosses Toto Wolff and Zak Brown both called for an external investigation by F1 and the FIA during a press conference in Bahrain, and now Fryer has suggested that 'evidence' has been emailed to hundreds of people up and down the paddock. However, the supposed messages are yet to be proven as authentic.

Christian Horner has been the subject of an internal investigation at Red Bull

Red Bull head into 2024 hoping to defend their world championships

Horner saga rumbles on

Fryer revealed in a post on X: "A Google drive containing all the “Christian Horner evidence” has just been emailed from an anonymous account to hundreds of journalists."

She later clarified exactly who the files had been sent to: Correction: In addition to journalists, it is sent to the other team principals, Liberty Media, Stefano Domenicali, and many others. The file contains photos of whatsapp messages and other photos.

A Google drive containing all the “Christian Horner evidence” has just been emailed from an anonymous account to hundreds of journalists — Jenna Fryer (@JennaFryer) February 29, 2024

Horner has reiterated throughout the season-opening Bahrain GP that his team are fully focused on defending their world championship crowns, following a record-breaking 2023 campaign.

