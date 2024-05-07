close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB ES-MX US
Horner CONTRADICTS Marko claim about driver offer

Horner CONTRADICTS Marko claim about driver offer

Horner CONTRADICTS Marko claim about driver offer

Horner CONTRADICTS Marko claim about driver offer

Red Bull team principal Christian Horner has confirmed that he is unaware of any offer from Audi for one of F1's most in-demand drivers.

The German manufacturer is set to make their debut on the grid in 2026, and have already recruited Haas' Nico Hulkenberg as they look to bolster their team with the best talent on the market.

READ MORE: FIA confirm dramatic LATE penalty for F1 star as Red Bull cash in

One man linked with the remaining seat at Audi is Ferrari's Carlos Sainz, who is soon to replaced by seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton at the Maranello-based giants.

Carlos Sainz has been reportedly attracting interest from Audi
Helmut Marko claimed an offer had already been made for Sainz's services

Which teams want to sign Sainz?

Red Bull advisor Helmut Marko recently stated the team were interested in securing the Spaniard's services, but admitted they were unable to match an existing offer already on the table from Audi.

However, Horner has refuted that claim, insisting he is not privy to any such discussions between the relevant parties.

"Firstly, we're not aware of any offer," Horner told media.

“It's not been disclosed to us what Audi may or may not have offered to Carlos, and it would be inappropriate to comment on that.

“As I'm sure if we made an offer, it wouldn't be disclosed to another team. So, Carlos is on the open market for next year.

“He’s a hot prospect, which no doubt many teams will be showing great interest in. I think there's several that probably are."

READ MORE: Red Bull CONFIRM Newey departure and when he’ll leave

Related

Red Bull Ferrari Christian Horner Carlos Sainz Audi Nico Hulkenberg
F1 pundit names rivals as only option for 'fuming' Verstappen
Latest F1 News

F1 pundit names rivals as only option for 'fuming' Verstappen

  • Today 12:57
Sainz hits out at 'UNTRUE' rumours over next team
Latest F1 News

Sainz hits out at 'UNTRUE' rumours over next team

  • Yesterday 16:57

Latest News

Latest F1 News

Horner CONTRADICTS Marko claim about driver offer

  • 5 minutes ago
Latest F1 News

Former F1 boss delivers 'SILLY' verdict on Verstappen's Red Bull future

  • 50 minutes ago
Latest F1 News

Blueprint submitted to F1 and FIA for THREE new teams

  • 1 hour ago
  • 1
F1 Today

F1 News Today: Sky F1 presenter narrowly escapes INJURY as Verstappen reveals team-mate collision damage

  • 2 hours ago
GPFans Feature

Feeder Focus: British motorsport is Pulling forward

  • 2 hours ago
Latest F1 News

Netflix announce ANOTHER new F1 show

  • 3 hours ago
More news

F1 Race Calendar 2024

Complete kalender 2024

Related news

More news

F1 Standings

Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Ontdek het op Google Play
x