Haas announce Hulkenberg EXIT as F1 star's new team confirmed

Haas have officially announced the departure of star driver Nico Hulkenberg, with the German driver's position on the grid also decided for next year.

The American outfit confirmed the 36-year-old's exit by releasing a statement as his two-year run with the team comes to a close at the end of the 2024 season.

READ MORE: Newey set to announce STUNNING Red Bull departure

Shortly after Haas announced Hulkenberg's exit, Sauber, who will run as Audi from 2026, confirmed that F1 veteran will drive for the team in 2025.

The news comes following earlier reports this week that Hulkenberg had been signed as Audi's first driver to lead the team's project once they officially take over the running of the Sauber team from 2026.

Haas team boss Ayao Komatsu revealed his gratitude for Hulkenberg's stint with the team, declaring his role to have been 'invaluable'.

Nico Hulkenberg's Haas exit has been confirmed

Nico Hulkenberg has made a solid start to the season

Nico Hulkenberg will now be joining Sauber

Hulkenberg leaves Haas with Komatsu gratitude

“I’d like to extend my thanks to Nico for his contributions to the team in the time that he’s been here with us – he’s been a great team player and someone we very much enjoy working with," he said in a statement.

"His experience and feedback have proved invaluable to us in terms of improving our overall performance – a fact that’s clearly evident in both his qualifying and race performances in the VF-24 this season.

"There’s lots more racing to go this year so we look forward to continuing to benefit from his inputs throughout the remainder of the 2024 season.”

Hulkenberg collected nine points in his first season with the team, outscoring team-mate Kevin Magnussen.

The German driver, who made his grand prix debut with Williams in 2010, has already scored points in three of the first five races of this season including a 10th place finish last time out at the Chinese Grand Prix.

READ MORE: Horner Red Bull saga set to reignite with FIA 'evidence' hearing

Related