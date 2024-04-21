close global

F1 Results Today: Chinese Grand Prix 2024 times – Verstappen takes CHAOTIC victory

The Chinese Grand Prix ended with a familiar face on the top step of the podium – with Max Verstappen taking his fourth victory of the season, and his first at the Shanghai International Circuit.

The Dutchman flew away from the field from pole position, but was briefly pulled back to the pack by a pair of safety cars, the first as a result of Valtteri Bottas' engine failure, and the second due to an incident at the restart.

Lando Norris put in a spectacular drive to break up the 2024 season's run of 1-2 finishes (three for Red Bull and one for Ferrari), keeping Sergio Perez behind him with surprising pace in the McLaren.

Lower down the field, late move from Sauber to put Zhou Guanyu onto the soft tyre in an attempt to get him his first points of the season in front of his home crowd was well-intentioned, but ultimately failed.

Chinese GP Race 2024 results

The final classification from China was as follows:

1. Max Verstappen [Red Bull Racing]

2. Lando Norris [McLaren]

3. Sergio Perez [Red Bull Racing]

4. Charles Leclerc [Ferrari]

5. Carlos Sainz [Ferrari]

6. George Russell [Mercedes]

7. Fernando Alonso [Aston Martin]

8. Oscar Piastri [McLaren]

9. Lewis Hamilton [Mercedes]

10. Nico Hulkenberg [Haas]

11. Esteban Ocon [Alpine]

12. Alexander Albon [Williams]

13. Pierre Gasly [Alpine]

14. Zhou Guanyu [Kick Sauber]

15. Kevin Magnussen [Haas]

16. Lance Stroll [Aston Martin]

17. Logan Sargeant [Williams]

18. Yuki Tsunoda [RB] - DNF

19. Daniel Ricciardo [RB] - DNF

20. Valtteri Bottas [Kick Sauber] - DNF

Fastest Lap

Fernando Alonso [Aston Martin]

