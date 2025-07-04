Reigning F1 champion Max Verstappen has been warned off a rumoured team switch from Red Bull to Mercedes by none other than ex-Silver Arrows star Lewis Hamilton.

The seven-time drivers' title holder raced for Mercedes for 12 seasons during their most dominant era in the sport, but left Toto Wolff's outfit in hope of returning to the top of the tables with Ferrari.

This weekend's British Grand Prix could prove a turning point for Hamilton as Silverstone presents the halfway mark in the 2025 championship, but the 40-year-old has struggled to get to grips with his new team so far this year.

As rumours of his old team's interest in signing Verstappen have grown following the claims of an exit clause in his current Red Bull contract, Hamilton has issued a word of warning to the Dutchman.

During Thursday’s British GP media day, Hamilton was asked whether he would recommend being a Mercedes F1 driver to Verstappen.

Speaking to media including GPFans, Hamilton replied: "Of course, I mean he’s coming from a great team."

"Many, many years ago, I was so die-hard Mercedes at the time, and I remember saying something about Red Bull being ‘only a drinks company’ and I’ve always regretted it.”

Max Verstappen has been heavily linked with a move to Mercedes

Hamilton issues Mercedes advice to Verstappen

The British F1 legend has now battled against Red Bull's star man for a decade on the track, most infamously losing out to him at the 2021 season finale in Abu Dhabi.

From that year on, it became clear that Red Bull were the team to beat, and Verstappen was their chosen champion, claiming every drivers' championship since.

Hamilton reflected on his naivety having dismissed Red Bull's potential, adding: "I was just saying that Mercedes were great at the time… but the truth is, Red Bull have been an incredible team, there’s so many people there that are exceptional and they’ve dominated for years."

"What I can say if anyone was going to ask me about Mercedes is [it’s] an amazing team also, with naturally the passion, they've got great personnel, it’s a great factory, great environment to work in.

"It will be interesting to see what happens," he concluded.

