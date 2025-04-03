FIA confirm MORE Hamilton and Ferrari inspections after Chinese GP fallout

The FIA have confirmed ahead of the Japanese Grand Prix that both Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc were subject to more inspections after the Chinese GP.

Routine FIA checks after that particular race led to Leclerc's car being found to be underweight, and seven-time world champion Hamilton's car was found to have excessive wear on the rear skid, and both Ferrari drivers were disqualified from the race.

It meant that their fifth and sixth-place finishes respectively were scratched from the record, and Ferrari are now sat down in fifth in the constructors' championship with just 17 points.

Now, it's been confirmed that both of the SF-25's were chosen at random before the disqualifications were announced for some more extensive FIA checks.

The sport's governing body select two cars at random from the top 10 after every race for some in-depth inspections, and the Chinese GP saw both Ferrari cars being subject to these inspections.

In a statement released ahead of the Japanese Grand Prix, the FIA have now confirmed that they took data from the team regarding some mock pit stops, as well as conducting physical and visual checks during these mock pit stops, and reviewing the control unit source code.

However, Ferrari will not be due any additional punishment as F1's governing body also confirmed that all of the inspected items were found to be in conformity with the sport's technical regulations.

Hamilton's nightmare Ferrari start

Hamilton joined Ferrari at the beginning of 2025, in the hope of once again challenging for a record-breaking eighth world championship title.

Ferrari themselves decided to replace the in-form Carlos Sainz with Hamilton as they look to win their first world title of any kind since 2008, having come within 11 points of winning the constructors' championship in 2024.

However, Hamilton has taken just one point from the first two full-length races of the season, with only a sprint race victory saving his championship points tally from a rather embarrassing look.

Hamilton and Leclerc sit down in ninth and 10th in the drivers' championship ahead of this weekend's Japanese GP.

F1 HEADLINES: Hamilton confirms stunning new plans as African F1 race takes new twist

Related