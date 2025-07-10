Vasseur disagrees with Lewis Hamilton after British Grand Prix complaints

Ferrari team principal Fred Vasseur has disagreed with Lewis Hamilton's complaints about his car at the British Grand Prix.

Hamilton could only finish fourth at Silverstone despite a number of 2025's big names being out of contention for a podium.

In the end, it was Sauber's Nico Hulkenberg that managed to claim third spot - his first podium of his career - and the German racer finished over five seconds ahead of Hamilton in the end.

It means that Hamilton is still yet to have secured a podium with his new team, while team-mate Charles Leclerc has achieved four in 2025.

After the race which took place in chaotic conditions at Silverstone, Hamilton bemoaned his SF-25, claiming that it was 'snappy' in the wet, and that was backed up by a number of mistakes that Hamilton made when trying to chase down Hulkenberg for third.

Vasseur in his post-race media duties, however, pointed to the fact that Max Verstappen had been saying the same about his Red Bull, and also suggested that Hamilton's complaints were 'not always true.'

"I think Max did the same," Vasseur told media. "I didn’t have time to discuss with Lewis about the balance, but I think from the car, and he said this in the radio, ‘very snappy’, but it was not always true.

"I think it’s very difficult to have a consistent car, it’s where McLaren is much faster than everybody, because if you have a look, everybody is competitive, but [a] couple of laps, it’s easier that we are competitive at the beginning of the stint, or at the end of the stint, or dependent on the tyre pressure.

Lewis Hamilton and Fred Vasseur previously worked together in GP2

"And soon as you are a bit aware of this, you are struggling a lot, but let me discuss with Lewis."

Hamilton faced with another difficult race

While Hamilton did match his best grand prix result as a Ferrari driver, and cut the gap to Leclerc in the standings to 16 points, it will feel like a missed opportunity for the seven-time champion.

2025 podium sitters Verstappen, George Russell, Kimi Antonelli and Leclerc were all either down the order or out of the race by the time the Brit came out of the pits late on, and his two competitors for the podium were Hulkenberg and, surprisingly, Lance Stroll.

What's more, Hamilton's failure to get on the podium brought to an end a stellar record around Silverstone that has seen him claim at least a podium in the last 11 seasons.

The 40-year-old will see the British GP as yet another disappointing result in what has been a torrid first half of a season with Ferrari.

