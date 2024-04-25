Legendary Formula 1 car designer and Red Bull stalwart Adrian Newey is expected to announce he will be leaving the Milton Keynes-based team in the near future, according to reports.

Newey has been a lynchpin of Red Bull's success since 2006, joining the team for their sophomore year in the sport and going on to claim six constructors' world championships and help Sebastian Vettel and Max Verstappen win their bundles of drivers' titles.

Having previously worked on world championship-winning cars with McLaren and Williams, Newey joined Red Bull as chief technical officer, and is now seen as one of the most successful characters in the sport.

At 65 years old, there had been rumours swirling that Newey may seek pastures new, especially with the ongoing saga surrounding Christian Horner and the Red Bull team, and those rumours have reportedly now come to fruition.

Adrian Newey's future is currently up in the air

Could Adrian Newey follow Lewis Hamilton to Ferrari?

Newey tipped for stunning move to F1 rivals

According to German publication Auto Motor und Sport, Newey is set to announce his decision to leave Red Bull 'soon'.

Despite reports that the Brit wouldn't be able to leave until at least the end of 2025 due to contract obligations and a new hypercar project that Newey is working on with Red Bull, AMuS are now suggesting that he may have expressed his desires to be out of the door by the end of 2024.

Newey has been the subject of rumours linking him with the ambitious Aston Martin team of late, and Sky Sports F1 pundit David Croft recently suggested that the Brit should head to Ferrari with Lewis Hamilton to try and create another championship-winning car for the Maranello squad.

Wherever Newey may end up next, AMuS report that his departure from Red Bull is imminent.

