Sky Sports F1 pundit tips KEY Red Bull figure to join Hamilton at Ferrari

David Croft has revealed what Lewis Hamilton’s main Ferrari target should be as he gears up to join the team ahead of the 2025 season.

The seven-time champion embarks on a new quest at the end of the season, as he leaves a Mercedes outfit that he has been with for nearly 12 years.

READ MORE: Marko gives HUGE update on Red Bull future after Horner chaos

Two years without a race victory have left Hamilton searching for another challenge, and joining Ferrari is exactly the challenge he was seeking.

There are few people in the paddock that are team changing entities – with the majority of them being drivers, but one man has proven to be invaluable over decades in Formula 1.

READ MORE: Wolff admits SHOCK Verstappen Mercedes swoop rests on crucial move

Adrian Newey has been at Red Bull since 2006

Lewis Hamilton will leave Mercedes in 2024

Newey to follow Hamilton to Ferrari?

Speaking on the Sky Sports F1 podcast, Croft said that he believes Hamilton should be trying to get Red Bull chief technical officer Adrian Newey to join the Maranello-based outfit with him.

There has been much speculation about Newey's future with the world champions, following the ongoing saga surrounding team principal Christian Horner.

“Yes, I would love to see that [Newey and Hamilton at Ferrari],” Croft said.

“I don’t know if Lewis has had a chat with Adrian Newey or not, but if I had the chance to get Adrian Newey to go there and Ferrari have been trying to get Adrian Newey for the last few years and it hasn’t quite worked out for whatever reason [I would try].

“With the situation as it is at Red Bull at the moment, is it now a time that Adrian Newey thinks ‘good time to go?’.”

A link-up between the two would be the biggest of its kind in Formula 1 history – and it's truly unimaginable to think about the possibilities.

Newey has achieved 13 titles since Ferrari last won one of their own, so he’s a man that clearly knows how to make a winning car.

READ MORE: Andretti test KEY aspect of F1 car despite rejection

Related