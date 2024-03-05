F1 winner predicts MASS EXODUS from Red Bull over Horner saga

Former Formula 1 race winner Gerhard Berger has claimed that, as things stand, Max Verstappen is set to join Mercedes in a stunning move.

Verstappen has been the subject of some incredible rumours surrounding his future with the Red Bull team, after his father Jos Verstappen admitted falling out with Christian Horner during the Bahrain Grand Prix weekend.

The 52-year-old racing driver also released some 'explosive' statements to the Daily Mail about the Red Bull team principal's future, as well as being pictured chatting with Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff.

Verstappen junior is contracted with the world champions until 2028, but Lewis Hamilton's stunning switch to Ferrari has blown the driver market wide open, and some have been suggesting the Dutchman may want to escape the chaos at Red Bull.

Jos Verstappen and Christian Horner's relationship has taken a blow recently

Max Verstappen's Red Bull future is reportedly in doubt

Lewis Hamilton's move to Ferrari has proved that anything is possible in F1

Marko and Newey futures in doubt amid Horner saga

Last month, Horner was the subject of an internal investigation into his conduct following accusations of alleged 'inappropriate behaviour', allegations which he vehemently denies and was cleared of any wrongdoing by the wider Red Bull brand.

However, documents allegedly showing supposed WhatsApp messages sent by Horner were anonymously leaked during the Bahrain GP weekend, bringing the issue right to the top of the agenda once more.

While rumours of infighting within the team have come to light, it has been reported that 'clear-the-air' talks have been held with personnel close to the Verstappen family.

Despite this, Berger believes that the rumoured switch for three-time world champion Verstappen to Mercedes is a real possibility, as is the departure of key figures in the Milton Keynes-based outfit's squad, Helmut Marko and Adrian Newey.

“As of now: Horner stays, Helmut Marko and Adrian Newey quit and Max goes to Mercedes,” Berger told F1 Insider.

