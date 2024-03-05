Red Bull crisis meeting sparks MAJOR Verstappen development
Senior Red Bull figures have held talks with key personnel in the hope of defusing infighting within the team, according to The Times.
Team principal Christian Horner was the subject of an internal investigation by the wider Red Bull GmbH brand into his conduct following accusations of alleged 'inappropriate behaviour' that were levelled against him by a female employee.
Horner vehemently denies these claims, and was cleared of any wrongdoing by the investigation, before supposed messages allegedly sent by Horner were leaked during the Bahrain Grand Prix weekend.
The FIA and F1 bosses held discussions with Horner around the anonymous leak of the supposed messages, and multiple rivals claimed that there should be an external investigation into the allegations.
Verstappen's Horner fight
Jos Verstappen - father of Red Bull's three-time world champion driver Max Verstappen - revealed that he had a falling out with Horner during the Bahrain GP weekend, as well as suggesting that the team would 'explode' if Horner stays on as team principal.
This has led to rumours beginning to swirl around the future of Verstappen junior, who is currently contracted with the team until 2028.
Now, The Times have revealed that Red Bull have held what they call 'clear-the-air' talks with certain figures to try and resolve the situation.
A figure close to the Verstappen family, they report, was one of the people involved in the talks, with the team looking to resolve the matter before the start of the Saudi Arabian GP weekend.
