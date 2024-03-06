NEW Verstappen Red Bull exit clause revealed as Mercedes eye champion
Max Verstappen has an exit clause in his mammoth Red Bull contract that allows him to leave the team immediately in the event of one particular scenario, according to reports.
The three-time world champion has been the subject of swirling rumours regarding his future with the Milton Keynes-based outfit, due to the media furore surrounding team principal Christian Horner.
His father - Jos Verstappen - admitted to BBC Sport that he had a 'falling out' with Horner during the Bahrain Grand Prix, prompting 'clear-the-air' talks amongst the team.
Horner was cleared of any wrongdoing after an internal investigation following accusations of alleged 'inappropriate behaviour', allegations that the Brit vehemently denies.
However, leaked documents allegedly showing supposed messages sent by Horner brought the issue back to the surface once again midway through the Bahrain GP weekend, with Horner's rivals calling for an external investigation.
Verstappen Red Bull future in doubt
Mercedes have been said to be sniffing around Verstappen, knowing that they need to fill the void left behind by seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton's switch to Ferrari ahead of 2025.
Verstappen senior met with Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff in Bahrain, fuelling rumours further, before Wolff himself failed to rule out a move for the Dutchman.
Now, F1 Insider have revealed that Verstappen has a clause in his contract that allows him to leave immediately, if close confidant Helmut Marko departs the team.
Marko has so far been rather quiet surrounding his future, but is understood to be out of contract at the end of this mammoth season.
