Schumacher insists Verstappen open to change amid Horner and Red Bull drama

Ralf Schumacher has hinted that a potential Red Bull management restructure could interrupt the team’s success and provoke Max Verstappen to leave the team.

Red Bull sunk the entire field in the season-opening Bahrain Grand Prix, taking a sensational one-two without giving their competitors as much as a sniff.

Max Verstappen has taken eight victories in a row now and looks set to break his own record for the second season running in his RB20.

The ongoing drama within the team surrounding Christian Horner - and the fallout from Red Bull's investigation into his conduct - could force changes from within and halt their success at a time where they seemed untouchable.

Schumacher: There is so much unrest

Speaking to F1-Insider, Schumacher believes that any disruption within the team could cause Verstappen’s head to pivot.

“There is so much unrest at Red Bull,” he said “I could imagine Max Verstappen saying he's doing something completely different.

“A team structure is very fragile. If something like this happens at Red Bull, everything falls apart very quickly.”

There are a matter of days before the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, where the Milton Keynes based outfit are expected to pick up where they left off in Bahrain.

Paddock speculation over Christian Horner's position will likely continue to swirl, but Red Bull will be hoping that the matter is finished with so the team can fully focus their efforts on the track.

