Max Verstappen could not resist taking a swipe at his British rivals including Lewis Hamilton as their winless run in Formula 1 continues.

Verstappen has won the last three world championships on the spin and has completely dominated the sport since the start of the ground-effect era in 2022.

In 2023, the Dutchman won 19 out of the 22 races to win the title by more than double the amount of points his team-mate Sergio Perez scored in second place, with Red Bull winning all but one grand prix across the season.

So far this season, the 26-year-old has continued where he left off by winning all but one of the opening five rounds in 2024 – the one he did not win being Australia, where he was forced out of the race after a rear right brake failure.

Max Verstappen has dominated F1 in recent years

The Dutchman won 19 of 22 races in 2023

Verstappen takes swipe at British rivals

Verstappen’s dominance has meant that his rivals have struggled to get close to him, particularly the British drivers Lewis Hamilton, George Russell and Lando Norris.

And during one of his gaming live streams, the three-time champion made a joke about the trio’s winless run in the sport.

While playing EA FC with his friends online, the British national anthem can be heard playing in the background, to which Verstappen bluntly pointed out: “Haven’t heard that one in a while!”

George Russell is the last Brit to win a race

Russell is the last British driver a win a race in F1, coming in Brazil in 2022; his first and to date only win in the sport.

Team-mate Hamilton has gone even longer without a win, last claiming victory in Jeddah in 2021 and has since struggled to get to grips with his Mercedes machinery.

Norris, who is known to have a close relationship with Verstappen and has been linked with Red Bull, has yet to take victory in F1, but has been knocking on the door with some outstanding performances in recent years with McLaren.

