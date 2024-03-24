Verstappen in danger of FIA penalty after Australian GP error

Max Verstappen has suffered a setback on the road to the 2024 title - in addition to his early retirement from Sunday's race - having been forced to change his power unit at the Australian Grand Prix.

During FP1 on Friday in Melbourne, Verstappen ran wide at turn 10 and struck the kerb, damaging the floor of the car.

READ MORE: Verstappen makes DEFINITIVE announcement on Red Bull future

Despite still setting the fastest lap of the session, Red Bull were left with a major repair job and the Dutchman missed nearly half of FP2.

Now, the true extent of the damage to the defending champion’s car has been revealed as he was forced to change several components.

Max Verstappen has continued his dominance at Red Bull

The Dutchman took his third 2024 pole in Melbourne

Verstappen forced into component changes

Ahead of Saturday’s third practice session and qualifying, Verstappen’s Red Bull was fitted with a new internal combustion engine (ICE), turbo chargers, generator units (MGU-K and MGU-H) and a new exhaust system.

Under the regulations, drivers are allowed to change each component of their power unit four times across a season, with the exhausts being allowed to be changed eight times, with any further resulting in a grid penalty.

Verstappen had already changed his exhaust system prior to the race in Australia, meaning he is now already on his third one for the season.

READ MORE: Marko confirms 'unimaginable' Bearman talks with Red Bull

Verstappen suffered damage to his car in FP1

With the 2024 campaign consisting of 24 races, and Australia being just the third event of the year, the 26-year-old has been put at greater risk of receiving a penalty.

Verstappen was not the only one forced into changing components, as Alex Albon was given Logan Sargeant’s chassis after he crashed in FP1, leaving the American on the sidelines for the remainder of the weekend.

READ MORE: EXCLUSIVE: Newey 'one hour' from forming all-champion F1 line up

Related