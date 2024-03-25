Russell begged for red flag in SCARY crash radio message
George Russell was heard audibly panicking in his car over the radio after his crash at the Australian Grand Prix.
On the final lap of the race, the Mercedes driver was chasing Fernando Alonso for sixth place when he lost control at turn six.
The Brit ran across the gravel trap before colliding with the wall and spinning back onto the track, coming to a stop after the left tyres went under the car and lifted it off the ground.
Alonso went on to finish in sixth as the race ended under virtual safety car conditions, but the Aston Martin was later handed a 20-second penalty over the incident and demoted to eighth.
It was argued by Martin Brundle on Sky F1’s coverage that Mercedes were in their rights to say Alonso ‘brake tested’ Russell, with the stewards later ruling that ‘extraordinary’ actions were taken by Alonso.
Over his team radio to his race engineer Marcus Dudley, Russell was clearly distressed as he sat in the middle of the track and begged for the race to be stopped.
“Red flag! Red flag! Red flag! I’m in the middle of the track!” he said.
The Brit continues to shout for a stoppage as he fears he may be struck by another car: “Red flag! Red flag! Red, red, red, red, red! I’m in the middle, red! ****! Why so long?”
Race engineer Dudley then alerts his driver of a virtual safety car: “There’s a VSC. [They’ve] called a VSC.”
“It’s too long,” Russell exclaims.
Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff then comes over the radio to see if the 26-year-old is ok: “You ok? George, you ok?”
“Yeah I’m ok, I’m in the middle of the track half upside down,” he responds.
“There’s a VSC so everyone should have slowed down,” said Dudley.
Russell can be heard breathing heavily after the impact as his engineer informs him of the cars passing by that he is unable to see.
“I can’t see behind me. There are cars,” says Russell.
“It’s fine. I’ll keep call on to you,” reassures Dudley. “Ok, so we’ve got a medical car coming round turn five.”
Russell then apologies to his team for the crash: “I just totally lost it. I’m sorry guys.”
“Yep, just stay in the car. I think there’s a marshal coming to you now,” said Dudley, as Russell is finally able to free himself from his wrecked W15 safely and step into the medical car.
