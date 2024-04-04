Russell reveals Alonso SNUB after post-crash meeting

George Russell has revealed that he has already met up with Fernando Alonso following their controversial battle at the Australian Grand Prix that saw the Mercedes star crash heavily.

Fighting for sixth spot on the final lap, Russell was caught out by Alonso's decision to slow much earlier heading into turn six, a move that caused the British racer to take evasive action and lead to him crashing at the corner before dramatically ending up back on the circuit sideways - bringing out the virtual safety car.

Despite arguing that he had the right as the lead car to approach the corner in a different fashion compared to previous laps, Alonso was hit with a drive-through penalty that after being converted into a 20-second penalty dropped him from sixth to eighth post race.

Although there was little evidence of bad feeling between the drivers over the incident, Russell has now revealed that he had a chance meeting with Alonso after the crash in the gap between Melbourne and the next race at the Japanese Grand Prix.

Asked in the pre-race press conference if he had spoken to the two-time world champion after his penalty, Russell admitted a chance encounter.

George Russell admitted he had bumped into Fernando Alonso

Fernando Alonso and Geroge Russell battled in Australia

Coffee shop clash

He said: "Yeah, I mean, we actually saw each other back home, just coincidentally bumped into each other in a coffee shop…"

Russell was then interrupted by Max Verstappen sitting close by, who playfully suggested: "Did you brake test him there or not?"

The Mercedes star then revealed that the two drivers surprisingly did not speak about the incident at all.

"No, we didn't. He didn't get my coffee, though, that was probably the least that could have happened. But, no, it's history now.

"As I said before, it's nothing personal. When the helmet's on, we're all fighters and competing. And when the helmet's off, you have respect for one another. So, of course, a lot of emotions in the moment. But, you know, we both moved forward from this."

Russell and Alonso have previously had a good relationship away from the circuit, often being spotted together at parties - most recently sharing a photo on New Year's Eve.

