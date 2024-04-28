close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB ES-MX US
F1 paddock favourite admits immense DOUBTS over Verstappen Red Bull future

F1 paddock favourite admits immense DOUBTS over Verstappen Red Bull future

F1 paddock favourite admits immense DOUBTS over Verstappen Red Bull future

F1 paddock favourite admits immense DOUBTS over Verstappen Red Bull future

Formula 1 tech expert Albert Fabrega has cast doubt over Max Verstappen and his future at Red Bull.

The defending champions have started the 2024 season where they left off last year, with the Dutchman winning four of the five opening races.

READ MORE: Red Bull announce strong statement over Newey departure claims

But while their dominance on the track is still present, the team have been in complete turmoil off it, with the current situation surrounding team principal Christian Horner.

The 50-year-old has come under fire since February after he was accused of alleged ‘inappropriate behaviour’ towards a female colleague, allegations that he continues to deny.

The Christian Horner saga continues to hang over Red Bull
Adrian Newey is due to leave the team

Fabrega: I wouldn't put money on Verstappen staying in 2026

Horner was cleared of any wrongdoing following an internal investigation by the team’s parent company Red Bull GmbH and his accuser has since appealed the decision, with the matter due to be revisited soon.

The saga is showing no signs of slowing down, with several key personnel being linked with moves away from the team, including Verstappen, chief advisor Helmut Marko and legendary engineer Adrian Newey, who is set to depart the Milton Keynes-based squad due to being unsettled by the situation, according to BBC Sport.

Despite being contracted until 2028, Verstappen’s future at Red Bull is firmly in doubt, with a clause in his deal revealing he could leave the team if Marko leaves, and with Mercedes currently eyeing him as they look to replace Lewis Hamilton.

Speaking on the F1 Nation podcast, pundit Fabrega said that while he does not think the three-time champion should be leaving the team in 2025, he would ‘not put money’ on him staying a year later.

"I don't know, but I wouldn't leave a car that is winning,” he said. “If I was Max Verstappen I wouldn't leave a seat of a car that I guess in 2025 is going to be the winning car as well.

"[But] if you give me the same question about 2026 I'm not sure - that I'm not sure! I would not put any money [on it]."

READ MORE: Verstappen sent Horner CLEAR message before Newey bombshell

Related

Red Bull Max Verstappen Christian Horner Dutchman
Schumacher reveals how Mercedes could snare Verstappen
Latest F1 News

Schumacher reveals how Mercedes could snare Verstappen

  • Today 11:42
Verstappen 'to meet Mercedes over SHOCK 2025 move as Red Bull exit clause revealed'
Latest F1 News

Verstappen 'to meet Mercedes over SHOCK 2025 move as Red Bull exit clause revealed'

  • Yesterday 18:57

Latest News

F1 News & Gossip

Newey tipped to POACH key Red Bull staff if he joins F1 rivals

  • 2 minutes ago
Latest F1 News

F1 paddock favourite admits immense DOUBTS over Verstappen Red Bull future

  • 1 hour ago
F1 News & Gossip

Hamilton F1 rival makes SURPRISE claim about Ferrari move

  • 2 hours ago
F1 News & Gossip

Schumacher names shock F1 star to replace Hulkenberg at Haas

  • 3 hours ago
F1 Social

Hamilton in Arsenal title wish after STUNNING revelation

  • 3 hours ago
Latest F1 News

F1 boss 'in early talks' to SELL 25 percent of team

  • Today 13:57
More news

F1 Race Calendar

Complete kalender 2025

Related news

More news

F1 Standings

Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Ontdek het op Google Play
x