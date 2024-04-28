F1 paddock favourite admits immense DOUBTS over Verstappen Red Bull future

Formula 1 tech expert Albert Fabrega has cast doubt over Max Verstappen and his future at Red Bull.

The defending champions have started the 2024 season where they left off last year, with the Dutchman winning four of the five opening races.

READ MORE: Red Bull announce strong statement over Newey departure claims

But while their dominance on the track is still present, the team have been in complete turmoil off it, with the current situation surrounding team principal Christian Horner.

The 50-year-old has come under fire since February after he was accused of alleged ‘inappropriate behaviour’ towards a female colleague, allegations that he continues to deny.

The Christian Horner saga continues to hang over Red Bull

Adrian Newey is due to leave the team

Fabrega: I wouldn't put money on Verstappen staying in 2026

Horner was cleared of any wrongdoing following an internal investigation by the team’s parent company Red Bull GmbH and his accuser has since appealed the decision, with the matter due to be revisited soon.

The saga is showing no signs of slowing down, with several key personnel being linked with moves away from the team, including Verstappen, chief advisor Helmut Marko and legendary engineer Adrian Newey, who is set to depart the Milton Keynes-based squad due to being unsettled by the situation, according to BBC Sport.

Despite being contracted until 2028, Verstappen’s future at Red Bull is firmly in doubt, with a clause in his deal revealing he could leave the team if Marko leaves, and with Mercedes currently eyeing him as they look to replace Lewis Hamilton.

Speaking on the F1 Nation podcast, pundit Fabrega said that while he does not think the three-time champion should be leaving the team in 2025, he would ‘not put money’ on him staying a year later.

"I don't know, but I wouldn't leave a car that is winning,” he said. “If I was Max Verstappen I wouldn't leave a seat of a car that I guess in 2025 is going to be the winning car as well.

"[But] if you give me the same question about 2026 I'm not sure - that I'm not sure! I would not put any money [on it]."

READ MORE: Verstappen sent Horner CLEAR message before Newey bombshell

Related