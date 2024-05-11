close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB ES-MX US
Former F1 driver makes 'not normal' Verstappen claim

Former F1 driver makes 'not normal' Verstappen claim

Former F1 driver makes 'not normal' Verstappen claim

Former F1 driver makes 'not normal' Verstappen claim

A former F1 driver has branded one particular element of Max Verstappen's progress throughout his time at Red Bull as 'not normal'.

Christijan Albers, who spent several years at Minardi, has observed his countryman's development ever since he made the switch from Toro Rosso in 2016, and has been impressed with his hunger to improve with each passing year.

READ MORE: McLaren release Donald Trump statement after SHOCK Miami GP visit

Verstappen was stunned at last weekend's Miami Grand Prix, finishing second as Lando Norris romped home to claim his maiden F1 victory, but did manage to extend his lead at the top of the drivers' standings despite that shock result.

The Dutchman will look to get back to winning ways at the upcoming Emilia Romagna Grand Prix as he chases a fourth consecutive world title.

Max Verstappen was stunned in Miami as Lando Norris claimed victory
Christijan Albers has been amazed by Verstappen's performances in qualifying

Albers impressed by countryman's development

Albers believes one of the key reasons behind why the 26-year-old has risen to the pinnacle of the sport is his ability to consistently deliver pole positions, which as a result, consistently put him in prime position to keep racking up race wins.

Speaking on the the Telegraaf Formule 1 Podcast, Albers said: “I think with Max - I don’t have orange glasses or [an] orange hat on - but you just clearly see how he is growing with everything.

"His qualifications have gotten better and better, that’s not normal. We no longer know any better that he can just drive for pole.

"You can see he has it all together.”

WATCH: 10 things you didn’t about Max Verstappen

Related

Red Bull Max Verstappen McLaren F1 Lando Norris Miami Grand Prix
Red Bull boss admits 'chaos' amid Verstappen future verdict
Latest F1 News

Red Bull boss admits 'chaos' amid Verstappen future verdict

  • Today 08:57
Schumacher suggests only ONE option for Max Verstappen future
Latest F1 News

Schumacher suggests only ONE option for Max Verstappen future

  • Yesterday 22:27

Latest News

Latest F1 News

Rosberg CRITICISES Hamilton disrespect in title fight

  • 8 minutes ago
F1 News

Wolff warns that F1 'magician' may not fix Mercedes woes

  • 53 minutes ago
F1 News

Verstappen BLASTS F1 boss over Newey comments

  • 1 hour ago
Latest F1 News

Former F1 driver makes 'not normal' Verstappen claim

  • 2 hours ago
Latest F1 News

Shock NEW F1 team emerges as possible Sainz destination

  • 3 hours ago
Latest F1 News

F1 star's contentious engineer change EXPLAINED

  • 3 hours ago
More news

F1 Race Calendar 2024

Complete kalender 2024

Related news

More news

F1 Standings

Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Ontdek het op Google Play
x