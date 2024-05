Norris STUNS Verstappen as F1 star deploys CLEVER trick to gain major Miami advantage - GPFans F1 Recap

An electric Miami Grand Prix saw Max Verstappen beaten on track for the first time in 2024, with Lando Norris consigning the reigning world champion to the second spot on the podium with a truly stunning drive.

➡️ READ MORE

F1 star deploys CLEVER trick to gain major Miami race advantage

One F1 driver has used their wits to gain an advantage for the Miami Grand Prix despite a poor qualifying performance.

➡️ READ MORE

Verstappen MISTAKE triggers Miami safety car drama

After hitting a bollard during the Miami Grand Prix, Max Verstappen brought out a virtual safety car.

➡️ READ MORE

British star dominates in stunning Miami race weekend

British driver Abbi Pulling was untouchable in the second round of the 2024 F1 Academy season in Miami.

➡️ READ MORE

FIA announce HEAVY fine for F1 star after 'extremely dangerous' move

The FIA have reached their verdict on the incident surrounding Lando Norris after the sprint race in Miami.

➡️ READ MORE

Related