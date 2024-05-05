British star dominates in stunning Miami race weekend

British driver Abbi Pulling was untouchable in the second round of the 2024 F1 Academy season in Miami.

The Alpine driver came into the weekend as the championship leader, after finishing second in the first race in Jeddah, before winning the second race.

With the F1 Academy qualifying format being a 30-minute session, with each driver’s fastest lap time setting the grid for race one and their second fastest determining the grid for race two, Pulling secured a double pole position by five and four tenths respectively over her rivals.

Securing two points for each pole, Pulling lined up alongside championship rival Doriane Pin for race one, with Hamda Al Qubaisi third, while Pin lined up third for the second race, with McLaren’s Bianca Bustamante taking the front row spot alongside Pulling.

Abbi Pulling won both races from pole in Miami

Pulling leads the championship by 34 points over Doriane Pin

Pulling dominates in Miami

During Saturday’s race, Pulling fended off Pin in what was a dominant victory for the Alpine driver, leading every lap to secure her second win of the season by five seconds.

Haas’ Chloe Chambers secured her first podium of the season at her home race with some impressive overtakes to finish third.

In race two on Sunday, Pulling again showed her dominance in Miami by leading every lap to grab the weekend double, and her third win of 2024, while securing an extra point for the fastest lap of the race.

Bustamante finished second for her first podium of the season, while Pin rounded out the podium for Mercedes.

The incredible weekend for Pulling sees her lead the championship heading into round three in Catalunya with 99 points, 34 points ahead of Pin in second.

