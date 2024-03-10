Saudi Arabian F1 Grand Prix 2024 results: Final classification with penalties applied
Red Bull continued their perfect start to the 2024 season, claiming their second successive one-two finish at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.
Having taken pole position on Friday, three-time world champion Max Verstappen dominated yet another grand prix from start to finish, taking his ninth consecutive Formula 1 race victory, and his 19th in the last 20 grands prix
Sergio Perez continued his strong start to the season by claiming second place, with Ferrari's Charles Leclerc rounding out the podium.
Oscar Piastri and Fernando Alonso concluded the top five, while there was a stunning F1 debut for 18-year-old Ollie Bearman, who finished seventh to claim his first points in the sport, while stepping in for Carlos Sainz.
Saudi Arabian Grand Prix 2024 results
The final classification from Jeddah is as follows:
|Position
|Driver
|Team
|Time
|1
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|1:20:43.273
|2
|Sergio Perez
|Red Bull
|+13.643
|3
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|+18.639
|4
|Oscar Piastri
|McLaren
|+32.007
|5
|Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin
|+35.759
|6
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|+39.936
|7
|Ollie Bearman
|Ferrari
|+42.679
|8
|Lando Norris
|McLaren
|+45.708
|9
|Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes
|+47.391
|10
|Nico Hulkenberg
|Haas
|+76.996
|11
|Alex Albon
|Williams
|+88.354
|12
|Kevin Magnussen
|Haas
|+105.737
|13
|Esteban Ocon
|Alpine
|+1 LAP
|14
|Yuki Tsunoda
|RB
|+1 LAP
|15
|Logan Sargeant
|Williams
|+1 LAP
|16
|Daniel Ricciardo
|RB
|+1 LAP
|17
|Valtteri Bottas
|Sauber
|+1 LAP
|18
|Zhou Guanyu
|Sauber
|+1 LAP
|19
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|DNF
|20
|Pierre Gasly
|Alpine
|DNF
Included in the times are Perez and Tsunoda five-second penalties for unsafe pit releases. Magnussen received a 10-second time penalty for causing a collision and a 10-second time penalty for leaving the track and gaining an advantage.
Fastest Lap
Charles Leclerc - 1:31.632s
