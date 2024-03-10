Saudi Arabian F1 Grand Prix 2024 results: Final classification with penalties applied

Red Bull continued their perfect start to the 2024 season, claiming their second successive one-two finish at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.

Having taken pole position on Friday, three-time world champion Max Verstappen dominated yet another grand prix from start to finish, taking his ninth consecutive Formula 1 race victory, and his 19th in the last 20 grands prix

READ MORE: F1 Results Today: Saudi Arabian Grand Prix times - Verstappen dominates as Bearman BEATS Hamilton

Sergio Perez continued his strong start to the season by claiming second place, with Ferrari's Charles Leclerc rounding out the podium.

Oscar Piastri and Fernando Alonso concluded the top five, while there was a stunning F1 debut for 18-year-old Ollie Bearman, who finished seventh to claim his first points in the sport, while stepping in for Carlos Sainz.

Saudi Arabian Grand Prix 2024 results

The final classification from Jeddah is as follows:

Included in the times are Perez and Tsunoda five-second penalties for unsafe pit releases. Magnussen received a 10-second time penalty for causing a collision and a 10-second time penalty for leaving the track and gaining an advantage.

Fastest Lap

Charles Leclerc - 1:31.632s

READ MORE: F1 on TV: The definitive guide to how to watch the 2024 season live

Related