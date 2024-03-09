F1 Results Today: Saudi Arabian Grand Prix times - Verstappen dominates as Bearman BEATS Hamilton
Max Verstappen maintained his 100% record in 2024 with a comfortable victory at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.
His team-mate Sergio Perez followed him home for a second consecutive second-placed finish, but Lewis Hamilton's extra point for the fastest lap meant that Red Bull were thwarted in their attempt to hoover up the maximum available points over the first two races.
READ MORE: FIA slam Red Bull F1 star with PENALTY at Saudi Arabian Grand Prix
Perez picked up a five second penalty for an unsafe release from his pit box, but had enough of a cushion back to Charles Leclerc in third to keep his position.
Leclerc's new Ferrari team-mate Oliver Bearman put in a sterling drive to move up from 11th on the grid to finish seventh, holding off his charging countrymen Lando Norris and Lewis Hamilton in the closing stages.
Pierre Gasly was forced to retire with a gearbox issue at the end of the first lap, the first retirement of the season after every single car finished the Bahrain Grand Prix last week.
Lance Stroll followed him into the DNF column a few laps later, clipping the wall on the inside of one corner to break his left front wheel and send him careening into the barriers, bringing out a safety car.
Saudi Arabian Grand Prix 2024 results
The final classification from Jeddah was as follows:
1. Max Verstappen (Red Bull)
2. Sergio Perez (Red Bull): +13.643s [including 5 second penalty]
3. Charles Leclerc (Ferrari): +18.639s
4. Oscar Piastri (McLaren): +32.007s
5. Fernando Alonso (Aston Martin): +35.759s
6. George Russell (Mercedes): +39.936s
7. Oliver Bearman (Ferrari): +42.679s
8. Lando Norris (McLaren): +45.708s
9. Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes): +47.391s
10. Nico Hulkenberg (Haas): +1:16.996s
11. Alex Albon (Williams): +1:28.354s
12. Kevin Magnussen (Haas): +1:45.737s [Including 20 second penalty]
13. Esteban Ocon (Alpine): +1 Lap
14. Yuki Tsunoda (AlphaTauri): +1 Lap
15. Logan Sargeant (Williams): +1 Lap
16. Daniel Ricciardo (AlphaTauri): +1 Lap
17. Valtteri Bottas (Alfa Romeo): +1 Lap
18. Zhou Guanyu (Alfa Romeo): +1 Lap
19. Lance Stroll (Aston Martin): DNF
20. Pierre Gasly (Alpine): DNF
Fastest Lap
Charles Leclerc (Mercedes) - TBC
READ MORE: F1 On TV: Meet the Sky Sports and Channel 4 Commentators
