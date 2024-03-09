FIA slam Red Bull F1 star with PENALTY at Saudi Arabian Grand Prix
FIA slam Red Bull F1 star with PENALTY at Saudi Arabian Grand Prix
Red Bull's Sergio Perez received a penalty at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix that hampered his progress in the race.
The Mexican was sat in third at the time, desperately trying to keep tabs with supreme team-mate Max Verstappen, as the Dutchman scampered into the distance.
READ MORE: EXCLUSIVE: F1 champion insists Red Bull NOT responsible for 2023 success
Perez was hit with a five second stop-and-go penalty for an unsafe release during his first pit stop in front of Fernando Alonso's Aston Martin, a stop that was part of a double stack by the Red Bull team during an early safety car.
In a separate incident, Kevin Magnussen was handed a 10-second time penalty for an incident involving Williams' Alex Albon as the race approached half distance, before being hit with another penalty.
Perez's Red Bull misery
34-year-old Perez was attempting to gain an advantage in the stops by stopping under the safety car, with the team looking to put both him and Verstappen onto the same strategy.
However, the double stack led to Perez being put right into the path of Alonso, with the Spaniard telling his team over the radio that he was not pleased with Red Bull's actions.
Magnussen, in the meantime, was hit with a double whammy, having first been penalised for causing a collision with Albon, before being penalised for leaving the track and gaining an advantage in an earlier battle with RB's Yuki Tsunoda, getting hit with two 10-second penalties.
READ MORE: Who is Oliver Bearman? The British F1 wonderkid in record-breaking Ferrari debut
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
F1 Results Today: Saudi Arabian Grand Prix times - Verstappen dominates as Bearman BEATS Hamilton
- 14 minutes ago
Channel 4 F1 highlights today: How to watch the 2024 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix
- 15 minutes ago
FIA slam Red Bull F1 star with PENALTY at Saudi Arabian Grand Prix
- 1 hour ago
Huge Stroll crash brings alive Saudi Arabian Grand Prix with safety car
- 1 hour ago
F1 Driver Of The Day: What is it, and how to vote for the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix
- 1 hour ago
- 6
Ferrari star lays BIG challenge to RB rivals at Saudi Arabian Grand Prix
- 1 hour ago