Ricciardo defends relationship with RB figure following 'conflict'

Visa Cash App RB driver Daniel Ricciardo has said that he doesn't want 'conflict' to 'set the tone' for his 2024 season.

The Australian lost his rag with team-mate Yuki Tsunoda at the Bahrain Grand Prix, with Tsunoda not happy about team orders issued while chasing the Haas of Kevin Magnussen.

Ricciardo was eventually let through by his Japanese team-mate, but was not able to make the pass on Magnussen anyway, causing Tsunoda to get audibly angry.

The 23-year-old then aggressively made a move on Ricciardo during the cool-down lap, a move which angered Ricciardo and caused him to call Tsunoda a "f****** helmet" over the radio.

Daniel Ricciardo and Yuki Tsunoda were involved in an incident at the Bahrain Grand Prix

A seat at Red Bull could be up for grabs for Daniel Ricciardo

Ricciardo and Tsunoda infighting

Now, Ricciardo has played down the incident with his team-mate, suggesting it was just conflict in the heat of the moment.

The pair are embroiled in one of the most closely-watched team-mate battles of 2024, with a potential seat alongside Max Verstappen at Red Bull up for grabs.

“Look, it’s race one of 24," Ricciardo told media after the race.

"Yes, there was a little bit of conflict today, but I don’t want that to set the tone," he said.

Daniel Ricciardo and Yuki Tsunoda are taking the Faenza-based team into their new era

“I think we talk about it now in the briefing, honestly, and hopefully once he’s calmed down, he can say, ‘okay, yeah, I should’ve moved a lap earlier’.

“I’m okay, of course, again, I’m thinking long-term. This is a long season, so we need to be able to work together, so I’m not going to come in there with an angry attitude.

“It’s just we have to be very honest and realistic that it should’ve happened when they called it.”

