Ricciardo given 'high chance' to replace Perez in 2024 F1 season

Former F1 driver Christian Albers has claimed that there is a 'high chance' Sergio Perez will be replaced by Daniel Ricciardo during the 2024 season – should the Mexican not improve.

As Max Verstappen's team-mate, Perez found himself under the microscope for the majority of last year.

Having won two of the first four races, Perez looked set to challenge the Dutchman for the title.

Yet the 33-year-old quickly fell away, failing to win another race, finishing with a total of two race wins to Verstappen's 19.

Sergio Perez endured a difficult 2023 season at Red Bull

The Mexican could not keep up with his Red Bull team-mate, Max Verstappen

Despite claiming P2 in the drivers' championship, his points tally was less than half of Verstappen's as some questioned whether he would remain with Red Bull for 2024.

Perez did indeed keep his spot and is now set to enter the final year of his contract with the constructors' champions.

Yet Albers believes that Ricciardo could well replace Perez during the season should the Red Bull star not improve.

Albers: High chance Ricciardo replaces Perez

“Personally, I think it’s a shame that Liam Lawson doesn’t have a seat,” he told Dutch outlet De Telegraaf.

“As a replacement for the injured Daniel Ricciardo, he did very well during five race weekends. I think Lawson has earned a chance, especially in a training team like AlphaTauri – shame!

“Although it wouldn’t surprise me if that changes during the 2024 season.

“If Sergio Perez continues like this at Red Bull, I have a high chance that he will be replaced by Ricciardo, provided he performs well. And then the way is still clear for Lawson.

“Perez can be especially happy that he has signed a two-year contract extension in 2022.”

