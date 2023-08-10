Red Bull star Perez issued ‘toilet paper’ warning

Shay Rogers

Thursday 10 August 2023 06:57

Experienced Dutch motorsports driver Tom Coronel has dished out a warning to Sergio Perez regarding his current contract with Red Bull.

The Mexican driver, despite winning two of the opening four races this season, has struggled to keep pace with team-mate Max Verstappen.

The idea that he may be replaced has been refuted by team principal Christian Horner, with Perez under contract to drive for the team next season. However, Red Bull are known for their shock decision making and a swap with AlphaTauri could be a possible option.

READ MORE: Horner shares emotional farewell including Vettel tribute amid tragic news

And Coronel has now warned Perez that his contract may not stand for much if he is unable to sustain some form soon.

A contract is toilet paper

Daniel Ricciardo is one of the names tipped to replace Sergio Perez at Red Bull

“In the whole of Formula 1, a contract is toilet paper,” he told RacingNews365.com. “The most money is made the moment contracts are dissolved; you’ve seen that before with drivers. ‘Shall we say goodbye now? Okay, so then it will cost 20 million extra, on top of it.' But then you can move on.

“We all know what will happen to Perez. Come on, we know that! It’s very clear. Helmut Marko is just looking for a very strong second driver.

“Verstappen’s best team-mate ever? That was [Daniel] Ricciardo. Perez just doesn’t have the consistency. A sub-topper, nothing wrong with that,” he concluded.

An improved performance at the Belgian Grand Prix may have helped the Mexican in the short-term, but if Ricciardo or Yuki Tsunoda can kick on with AlphaTauri during the latter half of the season, you have to worry for Perez’s seat heading into 2024.

READ MORE: F1 drivers out of contract: Hamilton heads select group