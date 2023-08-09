Horner shares emotional farewell including Vettel tribute amid tragic news

Lauren Sneath

Wednesday 9 August 2023 12:57

Christian Horner has had a banner season when it comes to racing, with his Red Bull drivers Sergio Perez and Max Verstappen winning every race so far.

But despite taking trophy after trophy home, the Red Bull team principal has not had a relaxing start to the summer break, posting on social media about the sad loss of his family dog, Margo.

The Airedale Terrier, owned by Horner and his wife,Geri, at their Oxfordshire home, passed away on Tuesday.

READ MORE: Christian Horner: The Red Bull giant and ‘Drive to Survive’ star

Now, the Red Bull boss has shown how much she meant to not only his own family, but to the wider Red Bull community as well.

Horner and his wife both shared posts on Instagram in memory of their beloved pet.

Horner wrote: “Dogs are such a big part of the family and today we unfortunately had to say goodbye to Margo after 11 years.

“Thank you Margo for being the kindest and gentlest furry friend.”

The Red Bull team principal also showed how loved Margo was by those in the Red Bull orbit, posting a photo of four-time world champion Sebastian Vettel holding the dog.

Margo, seen left in an Instagram photo shared by Geri Halliwell, was loved by many including Sebastian Vettel

READ MORE: Brundle names the ONE F1 driver operating well above expectations