Recently sacked F1 boss Christian Horner has been backed for a strong return to the sport in a role where he could possess even more power than before.

As this year's championship reached the halfway point, Red Bull announced that the 51-year-old had been dismissed with immediate effect, with ex-Racing Bulls boss Laurent Mekies replacing him.

During an emotional farewell speech to staff in Milton Keynes, Horner revealed that he would remain on the team's payroll for the time being, but no longer continue in his operational duties.

Since his abrupt departure, rumours of where he could head next have run wild, but Sky commentator David Croft thinks Horner is looking for more than a comeback as a team principal.

Speaking after Horner's exit, Crofty suggest Horner may even be looking to F1 rival Toto Wolff for inspiration on his career trajectory.

Christian Horner was immediately sacked by Red Bull after the British GP

Horner hoping for financial boost after F1 exit

Speaking via Sky F1, Croft assessed where Horner's head could be at now, saying: "He looks at Toto Wolff and sees a man that has risen in the same period that Christian has to own a third of a Formula 1 team."

"Christian, I’m sure, will have a half an envious eye on that and think, ‘That’s exactly where I should be because I am of that stature.’

"So if that opportunity arises, we’ll definitely see Christian Horner back again."

Following Horner's exit, Wolff has taken over the title of longest-serving team principal, but despite leading Red Bull to 14 titles across 20 years, Horner never held an ownership stake in the energy drink giants.

Red Bull Racing was instead privately owned by the companies founding families: Thai businessman Chalerm Yoovidhya (51 per cent) and Mark Mateschitz (49 per cent), Dietrich Mateschitz's heir who inherited his stake following the death of the Austrian businessman in 2022.

