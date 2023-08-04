Brundle names the ONE F1 driver operating well above expectations

Lauren Sneath

Martin Brundle has named Oscar Piastri as a driver who is performing well above expectations after the McLaren rookie took P2 in the sprint race at the Belgian Grand Prix.

The Australian driver has made an impression since he joined the grid, outperforming fellow rookies Logan Sargeant and Nyck de Vries. In fact, Piastri is the only newcomer to score points this season so far.

He managed to clinch second place in the sprint race at the weekend behind championship leader Max Verstappen in the dominant Red Bull.

The F1 pundit and former driver offered his opinion on the impressive performance of Piastri in his analysis of the Belgian Grand Prix itself, after the driver was unfortunately knocked out early on after a collision with Carlos Sainz.

Brundle said of Piastri’s success in the sprint race: “Piastri pitted immediately, he'd impressively started alongside Verstappen on the front row after a stellar performance in the Sprint Shootout and was not held up in the pit lane.

“With an impressive out-lap he took the lead. He always looked reassured up to this point and calmly handled the pressure in a style way beyond his 22 years and limited rookie experience.

“After Fernando Alonso uncharacteristically spun out and created a Safety Car intervention Verstappen would relieve Piastri of the lead and win the race.”

When it came to the main race, Brundle said: “McLaren had opted for significantly higher downforce than any other team which would look inspired in the rain but dire in a dry main race. Not that Piastri would find out sadly.”

