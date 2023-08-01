Mercedes name Russell replacement for THIS SEASON

Matthew Hobkinson

Mercedes will let Formula 2 driver Frederik Vesti take part in the first free practice session at the Mexican Grand Prix later this year, replacing George Russell.

As per new rules implemented for the 2022 season, Formula 1 teams are required to give two free practice sessions per season to a driver who has not competed in more than two grands prix.

And Mercedes will fulfil the first of their two mandated sessions at the end of October, when the teams jet off to the Autodromo Hermanos Rodríguez for the Mexican Grand Prix.

Vesti will drive alongside Lewis Hamilton for the hour-long first free practice session that weekend.

Super exciting

Vesti has spoken of his excitement over the possible opportunity to drive with a seven-time world champion for Mercedes.

"I'm super excited to announce that I'm doing Formula 1's FP1 in Mexico with the Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula 1 Team," Vesti said.

"It's super exciting for me, it's going to be my first official session in Formula 1. It's something I've dreamed of my whole life. So, a huge thank you to Mercedes and I can't wait to get started."

Vesti is currently in a title fight of his own in F2, as he finds himself 12 points behind current leader Theo Pourchaire, who surpassed the Mercedes junior driver at Spa last weekend.

Although he is not set to compete in any further practice sessions, qualifying or the race itself in Mexico – Vesti will still be looking to impress during his short time with the Silver Arrows, as he looks to stake his claim for a potential F1 seat in the future.

