BLOW for former F1 champion as Mercedes preferences revealed

Former Formula 1 World Champion Sebastian Vettel is not one of the candidates currently under consideration for the vacant seat at Mercedes in 2025, according to German sports magazine Bild Sport.
With Lewis Hamilton set to join Ferrari next year, there had been speculation that the four-time Driver's title winner had been set to make a stunning return to the sport.
However, Bild have confirmed that Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff only has two candidates in mind: Fernando Alonso and Max Verstappen.
Too soon for Antonelli?
Young prodigy Andrea Kimi Antonelli is also in the frame, with the talented Italian already part of the Mercedes program.
But it is believed that 2025 may come too soon for the reigning F2 champion, and that he could be sent on loan to Williams first in order to gain valuable experience.
It would therefore seem that former Red Bull and Ferrari star, Vettel, will have to look elsewhere if he is to line up on the 2025 grid.
