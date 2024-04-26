close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB ES-MX US
BLOW for former F1 champion as Mercedes preferences revealed

BLOW for former F1 champion as Mercedes preferences revealed

BLOW for former F1 champion as Mercedes preferences revealed

BLOW for former F1 champion as Mercedes preferences revealed

Former Formula 1 World Champion Sebastian Vettel is not one of the candidates currently under consideration for the vacant seat at Mercedes in 2025, according to German sports magazine Bild Sport.

With Lewis Hamilton set to join Ferrari next year, there had been speculation that the four-time Driver's title winner had been set to make a stunning return to the sport.

READ MORE: Newey set to announce STUNNING Red Bull departure

However, Bild have confirmed that Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff only has two candidates in mind: Fernando Alonso and Max Verstappen.

Mercedes boss Toto Wolff would love to bring in Max Verstappen
Sebastian Vettel won't be joining Mercedes in 2025

Too soon for Antonelli?

Young prodigy Andrea Kimi Antonelli is also in the frame, with the talented Italian already part of the Mercedes program.

But it is believed that 2025 may come too soon for the reigning F2 champion, and that he could be sent on loan to Williams first in order to gain valuable experience.

It would therefore seem that former Red Bull and Ferrari star, Vettel, will have to look elsewhere if he is to line up on the 2025 grid.

READ MORE: F1 giants announce name change with IMMEDIATE effect

Related

Red Bull Mercedes Lewis Hamilton Max Verstappen Ferrari Toto Wolff
Mercedes star tipped to replace struggling driver THIS season
Latest F1 News

Mercedes star tipped to replace struggling driver THIS season

  • Yesterday 11:57
  • 2
Hamilton car camera captures Verstappen's TRUE feelings toward F1 rival
Latest F1 News

Hamilton car camera captures Verstappen's TRUE feelings toward F1 rival

  • April 23, 2024 18:57

Latest News

Latest F1 News

Suspended Red Bull employee 'grilled' as Horner saga given potential END DATE

  • 41 minutes ago
Latest F1 News

BLOW for former F1 champion as Mercedes preferences revealed

  • 1 hour ago
Latest F1 News

F1 boss HITS BACK at star driver over schedule complaints

  • 2 hours ago
F1 2025

F1 2025 Driver Lineup: Big names on the move as half the grid reshuffles for next season

  • 3 hours ago
Latest F1 News

F1 champion claims Drive to Survive success was 'very lucky'

  • Today 13:59
Latest F1 News

F1 franchise welcomes return of INCREDIBLE feature

  • Today 12:59
More news

F1 Race Calendar

Complete kalender 2025

Related news

More news

F1 Standings

Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Ontdek het op Google Play
x