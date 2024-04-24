F1 giants announce name change with IMMEDIATE effect

Ferrari have announced that they are to join forces with with Hewlett Packard, as the American technology company gets set to become the team's new title partner.

According to the F1 giants' official website, the 'historic multi-year deal' will see the team's name become Scuderia Ferrari HP.

From next week's Miami Grand Prix, HP's blue logo will feature on Ferrari's livery and team kit, with the branding deal also extending to the team's F1 Academy and Esports programmes.

The news follows reports that the team livery will include two additional shades of blue for the race in Miami, as they mark their 70th anniversary in the American marketplace.

The Ferrari livery will feature HP's distinctive blue logo

The team will be known as Scuderia Ferrari HP from next weekend's Miami Grand Prix

New partners a 'natural fit'

Ferrari CEO Benedetto Vigna hailed the news, calling HP an 'ideal partner' for the team as they look to make a big impact both on and off the track.

"Our founder passed on to us his continuous will to progress," he said.

"From this stems our drive to innovate on the road and on the track, as well as our commitment to a sustainable future, from carbon neutrality to the education of the younger generation.

"In HP we have found the same values, which make it an ideal partner. We look forward to starting our collaboration and facing new opportunities and challenges together."

It all starts in the garage, where we dare to dream and achieve. Today, @HP and @ScuderiaFerrari announce their historic title partnership.



We are thrilled to embark on a journey to empower people through technology and innovation and create meaningful connections worldwide 🏁… pic.twitter.com/X2b0GfiNrk — Scuderia Ferrari HP (@ScuderiaFerrari) April 24, 2024

Meanwhile Enrique Lores, CEO of HP Inc added: "With technology, performance and exceptional craftsmanship fuelling the future, the partnership between HP and Ferrari is a natural fit.

“Both brands are built on rich histories that have endured the test of time.

"Through this unique collaboration, we also have an opportunity to reach new audiences, drive business growth, and create lasting impact for our shared clients and communities."

