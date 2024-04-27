close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB ES-MX US
Verstappen 'to meet Mercedes over SHOCK 2025 move as Red Bull exit clause revealed'

Verstappen 'to meet Mercedes over SHOCK 2025 move as Red Bull exit clause revealed'

Verstappen 'to meet Mercedes over SHOCK 2025 move as Red Bull exit clause revealed'

Verstappen 'to meet Mercedes over SHOCK 2025 move as Red Bull exit clause revealed'

Reports suggest that Max Verstappen is set to meet with Mercedes after the Miami Grand Prix to discuss a possible future with the German giants.

The Dutchman is currently under contract with Red Bull until 2028, but their mastermind designer Adrian Newey could be set to leave them after 18 years.

READ MORE: Newey exit DATE revealed as Red Bull F1 chief set to leave

The Milton Keynes based outfit have stated that Newey is under contract until the end of 2025 and they are unaware he is joining any other team.

With a chance that the man behind so much of their success departing, it could be the perfect time for Verstappen to embark on a new journey in the prime of his career.

Lewis Hamilton made a similar switch back in 2012 when he joined the Silver Arrows, so Verstappen genuinely considering the move is not as farfetched as many believe.

Max Verstappen has dominated the last few F1 seasons
Adrian Newey has helped pioneer much of Red Bull's success

READ MORE: Red Bull to lose F1 MVP as true cost of Horner saga hits

Could Max Verstappen move to Mercedes?

It’s likely that by the end of 2024, he will have achieved four world championships with Red Bull and still may be yet to hit the prime of his career.

He is such a valuable commodity, that according to F1-Insider, Mercedes could be willing to pay him upwards of €150 million per year.

There is also a supposed clause in his contract which suggests that if close friend and Red Bull advisor Helmut Marko leaves the team, then Verstappen too is free to explore options elsewhere.

Helmut Marko is a big part of Max Verstappen's success

READ MORE: Horner Red Bull saga set to reignite with FIA 'evidence' hearing

The most significant part of negotiations, which F1-Insider claims will begin after the Miami Grand Prix, could be Mercedes’ willingness to ‘integrate’ Marko into their team.

The team must show that it can improve its performance first, as winning is the most important thing for Verstappen, but if they can convince him of a move, it would have massive implications for the sport over the next five years.

READ MORE: F1 giants announce name change with IMMEDIATE effect

Related

Red Bull Mercedes Lewis Hamilton Max Verstappen Adrian Newey silver arrows
Verstappen takes F1 swipe at Hamilton and rivals with ruthless remark
F1 News & Gossip

Verstappen takes F1 swipe at Hamilton and rivals with ruthless remark

  • Yesterday 22:57
BLOW for former F1 champion as Mercedes preferences revealed
Latest F1 News

BLOW for former F1 champion as Mercedes preferences revealed

  • Yesterday 18:58

Latest News

Latest F1 News

Verstappen 'to meet Mercedes over SHOCK 2025 move as Red Bull exit clause revealed'

  • 1 hour ago
Latest F1 News

F1 champion reveals £100 MILLION contract to keep racing

  • 2 hours ago
F1 Today

F1 News Today: Newey 'property hunt' reveals Red Bull exit clues as Hamilton hints at Ferrari swoop

  • 2 hours ago
Latest F1 News

Sky Sports F1 pundit calls for RADICAL change with impressive argument

  • 3 hours ago
  • 1
Latest F1 News

Newey TURNED DOWN F1 rivals before Red Bull decision

  • Today 15:56
F1 News & Gossip

Newey's wife 'scoping out properties' in MAJOR hint over next move

  • Today 14:57
More news

F1 Race Calendar

Complete kalender 2025

Related news

More news

F1 Standings

Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Ontdek het op Google Play
x