Red Bull DEADLINE update for driver confirmation revealed

A Red Bull driver has opened up on his prospects of staying with the team next season.

There are significant question marks over who will line up for the reigning Formula 1 constructors' champions in 2025, with speculation over the future of Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez dominating much of the headlines this season and the recent promotion of Liam Lawson.

Following his third-place finish at Sunday's United States Grand Prix, Verstappen holds a 57-point lead over main title challenger Lando Norris, but has been some way off his best form for several months, having failed to win on any of his last nine outings.

And with just with five races remaining, his advantage over the McLaren star is far from secure.

Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez have both struggled for form this year

Helmut Marko revealed Yuki Tsunoda is a candidate for Red Bull in 2025

What does future hold for Red Bull prospect?

His team-mate meanwhile, is enduring a torrid run of form which has yielded just 47 points since coming home fourth in Miami back in early May.

The pressure has been mounting on the Mexican, with rumours persisting that his position within the team is in peril, despite signing a contract extension this year.

Perez's ongoing struggles could spell good news for two men vying for his position, however.

Speaking earlier this month, Red Bull director Helmut Marko revealed Visa Cash App RB racer Yuki Tsunoda was in contention to partner Verstappen next season.

The Japanese star has now been joined by Lawson at RB, following the team's decision to replace Daniel Ricciardo in the cockpit.

Liam Lawson impressed for RB at last weekend's United States Grand Prix

Lawson impressed on his first outing of the season in Texas last weekend, securing an unexpected ninth-place finish despite starting the day from the back of the grid.

The Kiwi has big ambitions to get in the Red Bull hotseat at some stage, but speaking after Sunday's race, admitted his focus is firmly on delivering results between now and the end of the season.

Lawson has backed himself to perform well enough over the coming months to give his bosses something to consider when they make a decision on his future, whenever that may be.

When quizzed by Sky Sports on when he will know where he will be next year, he replied: “Whenever they want to be honest, I think it’s something that... we’re always being evaluated.

"The whole program is performance-based, we have discussions every weekend and I know the idea is they want me in the team but obviously I need to show them first.

“I guess that depends on how I drive.”

