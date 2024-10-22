Marko takes aim at Horner in Perez replacement hint
Marko takes aim at Horner in Perez replacement hint
Red Bull's head of driver development Helmut Marko has delivered a subtle swipe at his team principal Christian Horner, expressing frustration over the delayed decision to remove Daniel Ricciardo from the sister team's driver line-up.
Marko’s comments come after Liam Lawson's impressive performance at the United States Grand Prix, where he highlighted the value of giving younger drivers a chance.
F1 HEADLINES: McLaren dealt FIA blow as late US GP change CONFIRMED
READ MORE: FIA statement confirms Norris LENIENCY amid Verstappen fight
Marko had been pushing for Ricciardo to be dropped as early as after the Spanish Grand Prix in June, according to Horner himself, following a disappointing start to the season.
However, the decision to replace the veteran driver only came after the Singapore Grand Prix in September.
Red Bull focusing on their F1 youth
Lawson’s drive at the Circuit of the Americas was exactly the kind of performance Marko had been advocating for when pushing for Ricciardo’s removal from the Red Bull fold.
Filling in at VCARB for the final six races of the season, Lawson seized the opportunity to prove his worth on the 2025 grid, with his ninth-place finish in Austin underlining the potential that Marko saw all along.
Now, in the wake of Lawson’s outstanding full-time debut in Austin, Marko has dropped a sneaky hint that his calls for change should have been heeded sooner.
"A really great debut," Marko said to Sky Germany.
"That was already apparent in Q1, where he drove the third-fastest time.
"You have to put the youngsters in the car and then it works," he said in a thinly-veiled swipe aimed at the Red Bull hierarchy.
READ MORE: Late US GP change CONFIRMED
Lawson’s performance in qualifying was particularly noteworthy, as he posted the third-fastest time in Q1 despite having a 60-place grid penalty hanging over his head.
His one-lap pace saw him outshine Red Bull’s Sergio Perez by three-tenths of a second, further fuelling the narrative that Red Bull’s future lies with its younger drivers.
On race day, Lawson lined up 19th but wasted no time making his way through the field. A well-executed long stint allowed him to undercut his team-mate Yuki Tsunoda, who later spun before finishing well outside the points in 14th.
Tsunoda and Lawson are reportedly in a battle to prove they can be the driver to step up and partner Max Verstappen in place of Perez in the future, and Marko is clearly a fan of the young New Zealander.
"He was in control at all times and had great overtaking manoeuvres," continued Marko.
"He is definitely a man for the future."
READ MORE: FIA issue HUGE penalty in dramatic US GP aftermath
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
Wolff in Hamilton DISPUTE over Mercedes concerns
- 27 minutes ago
Marko takes aim at Horner in Perez replacement hint
- 1 hour ago
Ferrari WISH revealed after controversial US GP presents title battle twist
- 2 hours ago
F1 News Today: McLaren dealt FIA blow as late US GP change CONFIRMED
- 3 hours ago
F1 2024 Mexican Grand Prix weather forecast - latest today from Mexico City
- 3 hours ago
Hamilton brother makes media 'DIG' claim in huge announcement
- Today 13:56
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP USA
3 - 5 May
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
17 - 19 May
Max Verstappen
-
GP MONACO
24 - 26 May
Charles Leclerc
-
GP CANADA
7 - 9 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP SPAIN
21 - 23 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRIA
28 - 30 Jun
George Russell
-
GP GREAT BRITAIN
5 - 7 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP HUNGARY
19 - 21 Jul
Oscar Piastri
-
GP BELGIUM
26 - 28 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP NETHERLANDS
23 - 25 Aug
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
30 Aug - 1 Sep
Charles Leclerc
-
GP AZERBAIJAN
13 - 15 Sep
Oscar Piastri
-
GP SINGAPORE
20 - 22 Sep
Lando Norris
-
GP USA
18 - 20 Oct
Charles Leclerc
- GP MEXICO 25 - 27 Oct
- GP BRAZIL 1 - 3 Nov
- GP USA 22 - 24 Nov
- GP QATAR 29 Nov - 1 Dec
- GP ABU DHABI 6 - 8 Dec