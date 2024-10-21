FIA issue HUGE penalty in dramatic US GP aftermath

The FIA have revealed their decision over an investigation launched following the dramatic end to the United States Grand Prix.

The 19th round of the 2024 Formula 1 season was a thriller at the Circuit of the Americas (COTA), with every team and driver on the grid scrambling to grab as many points as possible with just six events remaining in the season.

The pivotal rivalry this season has been between the McLaren of Lando Norris and the Red Bull of Max Verstappen, with the Dutchman now 57 points ahead of the British racer following an eventful race in Austin.

Eager fans watched the two championship contenders battle it out right to the line, but surprisingly not for first place, with it being Ferrari instead who dominated at the track, securing their first one-two at the US GP since 2006.

All eyes were glued to the action further back, however, as the battle for the final spot on the podium was taken off-track, concluding with Norris being handed a five-second penalty for leaving the track and gaining an advantage, demoting him down to P4 after the chequered flag, behind Verstappen.

Max Verstappen and Lando Norris fought to the chequered flag at the US GP

Charles Leclerc secured another victory for Ferrari at COTA

FIA announce decision over COTA investigation

Discussions over the FIA's controversial penalties throughout the grand prix bled over into much of the post-race coverage, with drivers and team principals alike pointing fingers over their inconsistency.

But the drama did not stop there as shortly after the dramatic race ended, the FIA were revealed to have launched an investigation into the host of the US GP, COTA, who were summoned to the stewards.

According to the sport's governing body, spectators invaded the track prior to the conclusion of the race, in a similar incident that occurred in the past at the 2023 Australian Grand Prix, where changes were forced to be carried out at this year's event as a result.

This time around, having viewed video evidence, the FIA determined: "A large group of spectators, estimated at approximately 200 people, in the grandstand alongside pit straight, climbed a small fence and dropped around 2 metres to the ground between the grandstand and the track debris fencing.

COTA has been handed a fine

"They then went under the debris fencing and climbed over the trackside wall (approximately 1 metre high) and then merged onto the main straight. All this occurred whilst the competing cars were still on track completing their cool down lap after the chequered flag."

The statement from the FIA read that in a breach of Article 12.2.1.h of the 2024 FIA International Sporting Code: "The Safety Plan for the allowance of the public onto the track, was actually well implemented.

"However notwithstanding, the incursion occurred due to the failure to identify a potential incursion area that was not addressed in that Safety Plan."

As a result of the incident, COTA are required by December 31, 2024 to submit a formal remediation plan to the FIA to address the issue and assess whether other potential incursion areas exist around the circuit, and were slammed with a huge financial penalty.

The FIA ruling stated: "In view of the severity of the incursion, a fine of €500,000 is imposed on the Promoter."

"In view of the fact this is the first case of its kind at this circuit, €350,000 of the fine is suspended until December 31 2026 on the basis that between now and that date, there are no further track incursions at this circuit during any FIA Championship Event."

