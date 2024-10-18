FIA statement confirms MAJOR US GP changes

The FIA have released an official statement, confirming some major changes to the Circuit of the Americas (COTA).

Formula 1 heads to COTA this weekend for the 19th round of the 2024 season, at the United States Grand Prix.

Max Verstappen heads to Austin hoping to extend his championship lead over rival Lando Norris which currently sits at 52 points, while old rival Lewis Hamilton will be looking to add to his record five COTA victories.

The US GP will feature a huge personnel change, with F1 fan favourite Daniel Ricciardo being replaced by Liam Lawson at VCARB for the final six races of the season.

COTA track changes confirmed

Ricciardo's admission from the event (although the Australian has made an appearance at the track) will not be the only change that fans may notice at the US GP.

In an official statement, the FIA have confirmed a plethora of changes that have been made to the COTA track, including a huge resurfacing job between Turn 16 and Turn 3, and between Turns 9-12.

On top of this, new kerbs have been installed around the track, as well as the widening or moving of various white lines around the circuit in response to last year's track limits fiasco which led to a right of review by the American-based Haas team.

Several new Tecpro barriers have been installed at the circuit too, while concrete walls between Turns 11 and 12 have been realigned.

With the US GP event being the first sprint event since June, drivers will have just one practice session to get used to the new surfaces and structures in place at the track, before competitive running begins later on Friday.

