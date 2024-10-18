F1 News Today: Red Bull forced into car CHANGE as FIA announce F1 points deduction

Red Bull have been forced to make changes to their car, following discussions with the FIA.

FIA announce dramatic F1 points CHANGE in title battle twist

The FIA have announced that points available to teams in the 2025 championship will be deducted compared to the 2024 regulations.

Wolff risks Hamilton ANGER in perfect Mercedes plan

Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff has risked backlash after his latest verdict on the future of Mercedes without Lewis Hamilton.

Driver confirmed to lead ICONIC tribute to legend at Brazilian GP

A Formula 1 legend is set to be honoured at this year's Brazilian Grand Prix in Sao Paulo.

Perez facing Red Bull contract U-TURN after latest announcement

A shock U-turn from Red Bull over Sergio Perez's contract could be prompted by a recent change.

