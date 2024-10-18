Red Bull SLAM FIA in inconsistency plea

Red Bull has strongly criticised the FIA over inconsistencies in its regulation enforcement, calling for clearer interpretations and more accurate measurement methods.

Red Bull advisor Helmut Marko expressed frustration following recent developments, particularly surrounding the controversial use of flexible front wings, which Red Bull believes have not been properly addressed by the FIA.

Marko’s plea for more consistency comes as Red Bull prepares for a crucial update at the United States Grand Prix in Austin, aimed at salvaging their season.

It also came before Red Bull were forced to change their car in the run up to this weekend's event, due to what the FIA described as a 'strictly prohibited' device that Red Bull admitted existed on their cars.

But the focus quickly shifted to the ongoing debate about aerodynamic components, with Marko urging the FIA to tighten its testing procedures.

McLaren's front wing has sparked significant debate in the F1 paddock

Flexi-wing controversy

Marko’s call for the FIA to improve their testing and enforcement comes as the use of flexible aerodynamics remains a grey area in the sport.

Active aerodynamic components are not set to become fully legal until 2026, but the current lack of clarity has led to frustration among teams, including Red Bull, who find themselves questioning the fairness of the current rules.

“There needs to be a clearer interpretation from the FIA,” Marko told Motorsport-Magazin.com.

"It can’t be that you pass the test, but then it’s proven through camera footage that something entirely different happens during the race.

"They just need to find better methods of measurement."

A close-up of McLaren's front wing

The controversy revolves around the flexible front wings seen on rivals McLaren and Mercedes' cars.

While these components have passed FIA tests, their behaviour on track has raised eyebrows, with visible changes during races suggesting that teams are exploiting aerodynamic grey areas.

Despite Red Bull’s frustration, Marko confirmed that the team will not be implementing similar designs for the rest of the 2024 season.

"This is something that I don’t think we can achieve this year," Marko said, referring to the flexible wings.

