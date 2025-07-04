Sacked F1 steward officially launches bid to topple FIA boss
Sacked F1 steward officially launches bid to topple FIA boss
An official rival to Mohammed Ben Sulayem has emerged ahead of this December's FIA presidential elections.
American Tim Mayer has confirmed that he will stand against the current president at the upcoming vote, barely a year after he was sacked from his stewarding role by Ben Sulayem.
Mayer has insisted that his decision to run against Ben Sulayem isn't personal, but that he can bring his experience of 15 years stewarding in F1, plus leadership positions in IndyCar, IMSA and the American Le Mans series to help throughout the FIA's jurisdiction.
Ben Sulayem's tenure has been controversial on a number of fronts, from his removal of a number of the organisation's senior officials (Mayer said last year that the FIA was 'literally running out of people to do those jobs') to the infamously unpopular clampdown on drivers swearing.
Mayer officially launches huge bid
Speaking at the announcement of his presidential bid during the British Grand Prix weekend, Mayer said: "I can bring value to our stakeholders, whether they are small clubs in under-served regions, or whether it's the Formula 1 track. I'm equally comfortable in both places.
"And as much as I come from motorsport, I've spent the last six months educating myself on the mobility side and what that opportunity is.
"To me, actually, that's the larger opportunity – the opportunity to have a global impact for sustainability, for accessibility, and for safety all around the world."
Mayer was sacked by Ben Sulayem after representing the Circuit of the Americas in a 'right of review' hearing following a decision to fine organisers €500,000 over a track invasion after last year's race.
Speaking to BBC Sport shortly after the decision, Mayer said: "The official reason that will be given is they felt there was a conflict of interest with the FIA as I had led the right of review in my role as organiser. But that is not why I was fired. Being an organiser is a role that I have fulfilled, benefiting the FIA, for over 12 years. This isn't new.
"In spite of the matter being resolved quietly and amicably, he's still upset and decided to fire me. After 15 years of volunteering my time as a steward, a decade teaching other stewards and hundreds of hours volunteering in other roles, I got a text from one of his assistants."
