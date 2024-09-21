FIA confirm McLaren wing CHANGE after legal verdict

The FIA has officially approved McLaren’s latest aerodynamic update ahead of the Singapore Grand Prix, confirming the team's rear wing and Beam Wing changes following weeks of controversy surrounding their rear wing design.

F1 HEADLINES: FIA announce Verstappen PUNISHMENT as championship contenders dealt setback

READ MORE: Ricciardo to be 'REPLACED' after Singapore GP with official confirmation imminent

After a thorough review of McLaren’s rear wing, which rivals Red Bull and Ferrari had questioned for its flexibility, Formula 1’s governing body ruled that the part complied with all current regulations.

Television footage from the Azerbaijan Grand Prix circulated widely on social media and sparked controversy, where McLaren's rear wing appeared to flex at high speed.

Despite accusations from Red Bull’s Sergio Perez who labelled it "out of the regulations" and Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc calling it “controversial”, the FIA’s investigation concluded that McLaren had passed all deflection tests, clearing them of any wrongdoing.

McLaren's rear wing has been cleared by the FIA

The Singapore Grand Prix provides a tough challenge for F1 drivers

READ MORE: Hamilton SLAMS FIA president following 'racial' comment

McLaren's F1 wing update

The focus now shifts to the team’s new technical updates for the Singapore Grand Prix, where McLaren have introduced a modified Beam Wing tailored to suit the challenging Marina Bay Street Circuit.

The update, which adds a higher downforce Beam Wing, has been designed to enhance the car’s overall aerodynamic load — critical for the tight and twisty nature of Singapore’s corners.

The FIA document released ahead of the Singapore GP confirmed McLaren's intention behind the update, citing "circuit specific drag range" as the reason for the change.

Neither Lando Norris or Oscar Piastri will benefit from the controversial rear wing again this season

The team’s engineers have crafted a more loaded Beam Wing that efficiently increases aerodynamic load without compromising straight-line speed.

The controversy surrounding the rear wing design had rivals Red Bull claiming McLaren were gaining an unfair advantage by reducing drag on straights while maintaining downforce in corners.

These complaints appeared to have fallen on deaf ears, until McLaren confirmed in a statement on Friday that they would not use the controversial part again, much to the delight of Christian Horner's team.

With the FIA standing firm on their initial findings and McLaren pushing forward with their latest updates, all eyes will be on the team as they aim to extend their recent run of form.

Both papaya stars, Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris have been capitalising on Red Bull’s relative dip in form, with McLaren the only outfit this season to have two wins per driver.

As the Singapore Grand Prix looms, McLaren’s rivals will no doubt continue to watch their developments closely, but for now, the team can race on, confident that their aerodynamic solutions meet the highest scrutiny.

READ MORE: Red Bull forced to CANCEL major Singapore GP plans just days before event

Related