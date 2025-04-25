F1 chief Brown confirms major McLaren exit

McLaren Racing have made the decision to quit a motorsport series, with CEO Zak Brown confirming the news in an official statement.

The Woking-based outfit currently lead the Formula 1 constructors' championship having claimed that crown in 2024, but also race in a plethora of other series including IndyCar and Formula E.

On top of this, the outfit are going to begin racing once again in the World Endurance Championship (WEC) from 2027, with Brown indicating that he wants to claim Le Mans, Indy500 and F1 Monaco GP success within the same year, having become the only constructor to win all three across their racing history.

As a consequence of this new venture, it has now been announced that McLaren are exiting Formula E, with a new buyer being sought for the NEOM McLaren Formula E Team.

They have been a part of the all-electric racing series since 2022, winning one E-prix and claiming six podiums in that time.

Talented young racer Taylor Barnard currently sits fourth in the drivers' standings for 2024-25, while the team sit up in third in the teams' standings after a strong start to the season.

However, Brown has now confirmed the team's exit from the series: "We are immensely proud of what we have achieved in Formula E and the series plays an integral part in the overall motorsport landscape, but the time is right to explore other opportunities that more closely align with McLaren Racing’s overall strategic direction - including our 2027 entry into the FIA World Endurance Championship," Brown said in an official statement.

"For now, we are focused on setting this great team up for future success by working towards securing a new owner. The team has delivered a strong start to the year and we intend to finish the season on a high.

"I’d like to thank the team, Formula E, our partners, and our fans for their continued support."

Can McLaren secure triple crown in the same season?

While being the only racing constructor to have secured the triple crown of motorsport across their history, to win the Indy500, Monaco GP and Le Mans in a single season would require three world-beating motorsport teams, and a plethora of world class drivers.

But there is real optimism from Brown that they can do it. Speaking when it was announced that McLaren would be joining the WEC from 2027, the American said: "30 years ago, we won on our debut at Le Mans in a car that wasn't even supposed to race, and that sealed for us being the only team in history to have ever won the triple crown."

Brown continued to spur on McLaren's goal of going one better and achieving the feat in the same year, concluding: "We're up for it, we're ready, we'll see you at the track."

In Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris, they have two drivers who can fight for F1 race victories and championships for many years to come, while Arrow McLaren IndyCar racer Pato O'Ward is held in high regard in the series, already claiming seven race wins at the age of 25.

McLaren's move away from Formula E comes as a big blow to the all-electric series, and a new buyer will need to be found quickly, if there are to remain 11 teams on the grid in the 2026-27 season.

