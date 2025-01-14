McLaren handed driver SWAP demand in F1 exit talks

McLaren Formula 1 team have been handed a driver swap verdict over their lineup despite having the stellar duo of Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri secured until at least the end of 2026.

The young papaya talent brought home six grand prix wins between them in 2024, and fought off Ferrari and Red Bull to secure the team's first constructors' championship since 1998.

F1 HEADLINES: Verstappen RELEASE confirmed as Aston Martin announce 2025 signing

READ MORE: Verstappen handed early 2025 PENALTY after controversial Williams incident

Heading into the 2024 season, neither Norris nor Piastri had achieved their first F1 victory yet, but as they look towards their third season as team-mates, the duo could be fighting each other for the drivers' title next season should their progress continue.

McLaren emerged as the favourite in the constructors' standings in the second half of the 2024 season, as reigning champions Red Bull continued to falter.

Aside from their F1 lineup, McLaren boasts a whole host of talent across a variety of racing disciplines including Formula E and IndyCar, with a crossover occurring last year when Arrow McLaren star and F1 reserve driver Pato O'Ward took Norris' place during a practice session at his home grand prix in Mexico.

Click here to shop the 2024 FIA Formula 1 Constructors' Champions Collection and celebrate McLaren's first title in 26 years.

READ MORE: Verstappen RETIREMENT verdict emerges as health doubts raised

Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri achieved six race wins between them in 2024

IndyCar star Pato O'Ward was also a McLaren F1 reserve driver last year

McLaren urged to hand Pato O'Ward F1 seat

O'Ward is a fan favourite, and went down well in front of his home crowd at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez last October, where the fans were treated to double helpings from home heroes O'Ward and former Red Bull driver Sergio Perez.

Perez endured a weekend to forget, however, and since the conclusion of the 2024 season, has been axed from the sport, leaving F1 without a full-time Mexican representative.

Speaking to SoyMotor following his son's team exit, Perez's father Antonio Perez Garibay has spoken out over the lack of representation, urging McLaren to take on O'Ward and give him more time in the car.

"To enter Formula 1 is very difficult, but to be runner-up in the world championship is almost impossible," he said of his son's record. "We are going to work for a Mexican to return to Formula 1, a Latin American.

"What is happening today, with Colapinto, with Checo, we have a little card there, we need to bring more cards. Hopefully soon we can have a Pato O'Ward or other young Mexicans in Formula 1. I think McLaren should open the door for him.

"What about McLaren? It's the same as Red Bull or Ferrari, they have two very good tigers in their pen. I think that Norris and Piastri are great drivers, very young, they have to open the door for Pato."

To show your support for IndyCar star Pato O’Ward, click here to buy the official Indy Arrow McLaren 9Fifty Pre-Curved Cap.

READ MORE: Ricciardo tipped for STUNNING 2025 return

Related