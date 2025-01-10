Norris linked with F1 RIVAL switch after contract talks

McLaren Formula 1 star Lando Norris has been tipped to make a stunning team switch should he claim championship success in 2025.

Norris has been with McLaren since his debut season in 2018 and last season managed to claim his first four career grand prix victories.

Norris just fell short of challenging Max Verstappen for the 2024 world championship, threatening to close the gap to the Dutchman before Verstappen won the Brazilian Grand Prix and eventually wrapped up the title with two races to spare.

Nevertheless, Norris finished a career-best second in the championship standings, and will be looking for another championship challenge in 2025.

Max Verstappen and Lando Norris were involved in a fierce championship battle in 2024

Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri form a formidable driver pairing

Will Norris stay with McLaren?

The 25-year-old helped McLaren win their first constructors' title since 1998, and if the Woking outfit can once again produce the fastest car on the grid this season, the struggles of Red Bull could see a championship battle between Norris and team-mate Oscar Piastri.

However, the 2026 season is likely to see a big change in the competitive order, with major regulation changes sweeping into the sport.

While Norris is contracted until at least the end of the 2026 season, he may be tempted to make a stunning switch away for 2027 if McLaren falls behind amid the technical changes.

Now, former McLaren F1 racer Mark Blundell has tipped Norris to do exactly that, stating that he could be tempted by opportunities elsewhere on the grid.

"I think if he wins a world championship in 2025, he’s going to be an incredibly valuable asset, so there’ll be a lot of people there," Blundell told Casino Apps.

"So if that’s the case. Contract time’s up. You’ve got a season ahead of you to go and get the job done and the world is your oyster, as they say. So let’s see what value we can build out of next year."

